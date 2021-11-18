Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $89.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.60, but opened at $78.24. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $79.20, with a volume of 57,959 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBWI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

