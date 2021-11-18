BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.23

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.23 and last traded at $98.23, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.93.

Several research firms recently commented on BESIY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.43.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.