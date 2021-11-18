Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Down 10.6%

Shares of Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) were down 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.78 and last traded at 2.79. Approximately 104,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,102,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BODY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.51.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

