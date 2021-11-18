Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.38 ($111.03).

ETR BC8 opened at €65.28 ($76.80) on Monday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €49.15 ($57.82) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($81.84). The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

