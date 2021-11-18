Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.38 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $12.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.41. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s FY2023 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $249.86 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

