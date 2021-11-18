Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $451.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,025. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $322.50 and a 1-year high of $454.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.72 and a 200-day moving average of $406.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

