Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.96.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $399.47. 76,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $399.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.12 and a 200 day moving average of $332.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

