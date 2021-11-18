Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of IJAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $27.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.