Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 259,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,238,438. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

