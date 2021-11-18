Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 791,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.59. 18,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,827. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day moving average of $201.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.