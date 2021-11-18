Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.47. The company had a trading volume of 63,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,156. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $255.22. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

