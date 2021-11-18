Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.08. 1,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.43. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.