Beefy.Finance Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00171174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.00539016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00070466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars.

