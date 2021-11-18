Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

