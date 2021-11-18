Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $928,825. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

