Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

VB stock opened at $235.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.22.

