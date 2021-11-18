Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 704,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

