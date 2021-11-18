Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $168.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.10. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.