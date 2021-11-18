Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 586,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,395 shares of company stock worth $433,376. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

