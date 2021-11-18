Beetle Coin Hits One Day Volume of $4,175.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $44,791.67 and $4,175.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

