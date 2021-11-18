Bennett Selby Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 5.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $11.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.03. The company had a trading volume of 637,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,384. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

