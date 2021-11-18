Bennicas & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

NYSE ABT opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.41. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a market capitalization of $227.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

