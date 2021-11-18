Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up 1.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bunge by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 102,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.