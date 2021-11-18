Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of BSY traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.36, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 72,817 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.