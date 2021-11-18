Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €46.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.76 ($56.19).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

