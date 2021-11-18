Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $859.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $811.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $752.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

