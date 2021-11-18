Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $191,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.19 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

