Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

