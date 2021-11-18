Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,006,000.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $275.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.36. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.38 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.16.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

