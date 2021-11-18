Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4,261.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 300,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 293,126 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 168.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

CARR stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

