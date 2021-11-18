Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Shares Gap Down to $70.24

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.24, but opened at $65.75. Berry Global Group shares last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 12,652 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,211,000 after acquiring an additional 530,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,747,000 after acquiring an additional 377,947 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

