Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.78

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.78 and last traded at $132.36, with a volume of 2681729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Get Best Buy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.