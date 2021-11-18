BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in BHP Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 455,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 128,499 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BHP Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

