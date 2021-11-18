Biffa (LON:BIFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Biffa (LON:BIFF) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 430 ($5.62). Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday.

BIFF stock opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 378.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.08. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -24.56.

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £478,750 ($625,489.94). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

