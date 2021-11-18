Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFFBF opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Biffa has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

