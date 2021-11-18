Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.71% of Big Lots worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Big Lots by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,479. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.