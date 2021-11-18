Binance Coin Achieves Market Cap of $88.55 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $530.88 or 0.00936470 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $88.55 billion and $2.90 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
