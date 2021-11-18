BinaryX Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $194.58 or 0.00325661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $393.61 million and approximately $45.96 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006876 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.89 or 0.00657577 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

