Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($31.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Biodesix by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Biodesix by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Biodesix by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

