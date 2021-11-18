BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $510,700.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

