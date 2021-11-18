Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Down 36.4% in October

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BPTS stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Biophytis has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

