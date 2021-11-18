Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the October 14th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Bird Construction stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

