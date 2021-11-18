Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $11.52

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $11.05. Bit Digital shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 11,086 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

