Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $11.52

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $11.05. Bit Digital shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 11,086 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.
About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.