BitBall Price Tops $0.0292 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $17.77 million and approximately $175,990.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 438.5% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,828.88 or 0.98229131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00037152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

