Bitcoin Incognito Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $97,764.38 and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

