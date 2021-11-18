Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.56 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $31.51 or 0.00054166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $359.93 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,013 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

