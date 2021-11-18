BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.62

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $69.54, with a volume of 21365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.
The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56.
In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 330,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
