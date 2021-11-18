Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDTX. Wedbush decreased their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BDTX opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

