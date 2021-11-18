Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $95.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,043,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,956,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,231,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Black Knight by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 776,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

