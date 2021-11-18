BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) versus SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Critical Analysis

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.88 $13.92 million $1.14 13.70

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

